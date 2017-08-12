Daily Afternoon Rain & Storms

by Ben Lang

Coverage of thunderstorms was lower today, but there were some decent downpours in the areas that did get rain. Storms will gradually diminish this evening as they typically do this time of the year, and skies will become partly cloudy for the overnight hours. Some areas of fog may begin to form again after midnight, so locally dense fog will be a possibility early Sunday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 70s.

Early morning fog should burn off rather quickly Sunday, with temperatures quickly rising through the afternoon. The coverage of storms Sunday afternoon should again be on the lower end, and looks like they will be mostly limited to areas south of I-85. It will be another hot and humid summer day, with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Storms will gradually diminish once we reach sunset Sunday evening. Low temps will be in the mid 70s Sunday night.

The coverage of storms will increase again by Monday afternoon, and this looks to be the trend through most of the week. High temperatures each afternoon will generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, just depending on where and when it rains each day. Afternoon rain chances will be around 50-60% through Thursday, but the overnights should be mostly dry except for a few isolated showers. Scattered storms remain possible through next weekend.

The following Monday, August 21st will be the solar eclipse, but its much too early to nail down specifics on the what we can expect that afternoon weather-wise. Hopefully, we will have a clear sky to enjoy the solar eclipse, which will peak at 90% of totality in Montgomery (give or take a couple % if you live to the north or south in the viewing area).