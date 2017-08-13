Unsettled To Start The New Week

by Ben Lang

Coverage of rain and storms is very low this afternoon, with only a few downpours ongoing in Pike county as of 4:45PM. A broken line of rain and storms is pushing westward through Mississippi, and if it holds together could impact west Alabama later on tonight. However, these storms will also likely be weakening after sunset, so the chance for rain remains low tonight. Get ready for another warm and muggy night, temperatures only fall into the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

More widespread storms return Monday. Looks dry for the morning commute, but storms start firing from the late morning hours onward through the early evening. Monday night still looks dry overall, and you can expect a return to a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the middle 70s. Higher-than-normal rain chances continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. Although severe storms are unlikely, they will still be capable of heavy rainfall and at times intense lightning. Rain chances drop a little to end the week, as an upper level subtropical ridge builds over top of the southeast. High temperatures may be closer to the mid 90s Thursday and Friday as well.

Afternoon storms continue through the weekend, but neither day looks like a total washout. As of right now next Monday, which is August 21st and the solar eclipse, looks like it could be dry for south Alabama. Much too early to tell, but that would bode well for viewing Monday afternoon.