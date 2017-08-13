What Voters Want in the Next U.S Senate

by Danielle Wallace

From 11 Republicans to 8 Democrats, voters will soon cast their ballot in a special U.S Senate race.

Some voters already have their minds made up on who should represent Alabama.

“People want someone who is honest, someone that’s going to do what they say they’re going to do. that doesn’t have an agenda and tell people here what they think people want to hear and then go up to washington and do the same old thing,” says Josie Eskridge.

Voters believe the political environment needs to change.

“Transparency and independence. we have so many of our leaders that go in there and let people whisper into their ears, give them ideas and concepts,” says Louis Dancer.

They’re tired of lifetime politicians, tired people going to Washington and not making things change or make things happen,” says Eskridge.

Senator Luther Strange currently holds the seat. He was appointed by former Governor Robert Bentley after Jeff Sessions was appointed Attorney General.

But that could all change if supporters for front-runners like Roy Moore and Mo Brooks turn out at the polls.

“The most important characteristics are going to be honesty and integrity and i feel that several of the candidates that we have offer that, several of them don’t offer that. but we’re certainly looking in our next senator and I believe that we had it in our past senator,” says Gray Killough.

Voters say it’s those characteristics that are needed to tackle crucial issues on Capitol Hill.

“We quite a bit of poverty in this state. we certainly do need social programs that work strongly for us but we also need financial and physical conservatism built into that,” says Killough.

“With all the controversy that’s already going on, you definetly don’t want to add more controversy to controversy so i mean you need somebody that’s going to try to bring peace to what’s already going on locally, nationally, and internationally,” says Gerrone Thomas.

Following Tuesday’s primary election, run-offs could be in September with the general election set for December 12th.