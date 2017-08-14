AEA Reacts to Proposed Custodian Changes in MPS

by Andrew James

The Alabama Education Association is warning Montgomery Public Schools custodians to keep an eye out for changes to their job. This comes as the school system continues to restructure its departments with the ongoing state intervention.

Back in late June, Montgomery Public Schools approved a plan to deep clean 25 schools across the district, but instead of using its custodial staff it went with an outside company.

With the planned restructuring, custodians will soon report to the logistics department instead of their individual principals, allowing them to be moved from school to school.

“If you arbitrarily just move me from one school to another school obviously it’s going to have an impact on my travel, where I may have my children set up at school, daycare, where I have my entire life set up,” explained Quintlon “Shun” Ross with the Alabama Education Association.

“This isn’t about trying to do something to damage their jobs, it’s about making our operation more efficient,” explained MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter.

Salter says there are no discussions about outsourcing or privatizing custodial services.