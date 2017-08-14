Biscuits Win Big Against Generals

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (67-52) won another game over the Jackson Generals (60-59) on Sunday night, taking a fourth-straight meeting from their North Division Rivals at Riverwalk stadium by a score of 9-4. Montgomery is now on a season-high seven game winning streak for the first time this season, 15 games above five hundred for the first time all year, and currently lead the Generals by seven games in the Wild Card standings.

Logan Darnell (4-1) made his eighth start of the year for the Butter and Blue, and got through seven innings for the fifth time this season, allowing four runs on eleven hits, while striking out five to earn the win. After getting through the first two frames allowing just two hits, Jackson got to the southpaw in the third when Travis Denker crushed a long ball over the left field wall, his fourth homer of the season to give the Generals an early 1-0 lead for a second-consecutive night. It didn’t last long though as Montgomery torched Frank Duncan (0-1) in his Double-A Debut for the Generals, who went six innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits, while striking out three and walking two in a loss.

In the third, Montgomery brought across three runs, beginning with an RBI-groundout from Nathan Lukes to tie the game at one. Andrew Velazquez then reached on a fielder’s choice, and Michael Russell who lead off the inning with a single, would come around and score thanks to a fielding error by catcher Michael Perez to put the Biscuits up, 2-1. An RBI-double from Grant Kay, his 33 of the season, and an RBI-groundout from Dalton Kelly, his seventh of the series gave the home team a commanding 4-1 lead after three.

Jackson fought there way back when Marty Herum swatted an RBI-double, and Jamie Westbrook a solo-shot to left, his second of the year against the Butter and Blue to make it 4-3. Montgomery tacked on one in the bottom half, thanks to another double from Grant Kay, his 34th of the season, which makes him one shy of the all-time record 35 doubles Chris Nowak recorded in 2008. With a runner on, after Dalton Kelly grounded out, Justin Williams came up and also grounded out, but in the process allowed Grant Kay to score to give Montgomery a 5-3 lead, and then Darnell ran into some trouble.

After shortstop Galli Cribbs grounded out to begin the seventh, Darnell issued three-straight hits to the Generals and it looked as if Montgomery might blow it. Emilio Bonifacio started the one out rally with a double before scoring on an RBI-single from Victor Reyes that made it 5-4. Kevin Cron singled to center to put two runners on with only one out and that is where Cade Gotta became the Hero.

With runners on first and third and just one out, Michael Perez scorched a line drive to Cade Gotta in right center field that was deep enough to score the game tying run, but that chance was quickly erased thanks to a beautiful play by the Biscuits right fielder. Gotta single handily kept the Biscuits in front thanks to a beautiful catch and laser throw home that was right on point to his catcher Brett Sullivan, allowing him to apply the tag for the out and pick off Victor Reyes for an inning ending 9-2 double play that maintained their 5-4 lead and the Biscuits never looked back.

In the eighth, the Biscuits put it away for good, scoring three runs, thanks to a Double from Dalton Kelly, who then scored on a throwing error by Generals center fielder Bonifacio. Nathan Lukes then added to it with a RBI single and Michael Russell hit a sac fly to give Montgomery a commanding 9-4 advantage.

Kyle Winkler entered in the ninth and retired three batters on just 11 pitches to secure another win for the Butter and Blue over Jackson. The Biscuits have now won 14 of their last 20 and will look to sweep Jackson in a five-game series for the first time ever when Jose Mujica (10-8) dukes it out with Joel Payamps (6-5) on Monday night at 7:05 PM CT.