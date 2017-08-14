Demopolis City Schools Welcomes Back Students

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Monday was the first day of school for students in the Demopolis City School district.

Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff says the new school year got off to a smooth start.

Kallhoff toured all four schools in the district — and says he’s looking forward to a productive school year.

“Our vision is to be in the top ten in Alabama in every single thing we do. That’s art, athletics, academics,” said Kallhoff.

“We’re not there. We’re just above average, but that’s not good enough for us. We want to be better than being the best in the Black Belt.”

He says the district has added a second First Class Pre-K classroom this year.

And there’s a new principal at Demopolis Middle School.

Demopolis City Schools serves about 2300 students.