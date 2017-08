Hot & Humid Week Ahead

by Shane Butler

Typical hot and humid conditions ahead for the week. Temps will soar into the 90s for highs. The heat and humidity combined will make it feel more like 100 to 107. A very moist air mass remains in place and this will provide the fuel for daily showers and t-storms. Some storms will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds. Looks like this weather pattern will be in place until further notice.