NASA Guidelines for Watching the Solar Eclipse Safely

by Jeff Sanders

NASA has issued several safety recommendations for safely watching the solar eclipse on August 21st. One of the biggest suggestions is to make sure you have proper eye protection. Experts warn looking directly at the solar eclipse could lead to permanent vision loss.

Plus, make sure if you buy solar eclipse glasses that they meet government safety requirements.

For more information on the eclipse and safety recommendation, visit NASA online:

NASA Solar Eclipse Safety Tips