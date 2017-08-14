Poll Shows Parents Want Sex Education Taught in Schools

by Rashad Snell

A recent statewide phone survey commissioned by the Alabama Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy (ACPTP) has found that 83% of parents with children enrolled in public schools want sex education taught in public schools. A team at the University of South Alabama conducted the survey.

Respondents were asked 36 substantive questions and five demographic questions. The survey found…

-98% said it was very important that children learn about HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections (STI)

-91% said it was very important that children learn how to talk to their girlfriend, boyfriend or partner about birth control and sexually transmitted diseases

-86% said it was very important that the effectiveness of birth control is addressed

“For parents, talking to their children about sexual health and relationships can be a very difficult and complicated conversation,” says ACPTP executive director Jamie Keith. “One of the Campaign’s priorities is to ensure young people receive medically-accurate, age-appropriate and evidence informed sexual health education. In our public schools qualified professionals can answer questions parents may not feel comfortable with answering or for which they may not have the answers.”

The challenges of unplanned teen pregnancy are well known, but what is not discussed is the high risk of sexually transmitted infections. In 2015, Alabama was ranked #9 in the country in both gonorrhea and chlamydia infections. Shockingly, adolescents and young adults aged 15-24 accounted for 71 percent of chlamydia and 61 percent of gonorrhea infections. “Strides have been made in reducing Alabama’s teen pregnancy rate,” adds Keith. “But we can do more to lower both the pregnancy and STI rates.”

Statewide and county teen pregnancy rates and a copy of the survey can be found on our website www.acptp.org. On the home page click the top banner to access the full survey.