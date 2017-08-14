Stidham Named Auburn Starting Quarterback

by Rashad Snell

Jarrett Stidham will be Auburn’s starting quarterback for the opener against Georgia Southern.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn announced in a Twitter post Monday that he had just informed the team of the decision. Malzahn posted that “the team is excited for Jarrett and ready for the season.”

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound sophomore enrolled in January and beat out returning starter Sean White. Auburn opens Sept. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Stidham was the offensive MVP in Auburn’s spring game, when White was sidelined while recovering from surgery to repair a broken right forearm sustained in the Sugar Bowl loss to Oklahoma.

Stidham passed for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman at Baylor in 2015. He arrived in Auburn after spending last fall at a junior college with no football program.

