U.S. Senate Race Preview with Steve Flowers

by Ellis Eskew

As the primary election gets closer, it’s time to see who has the strongest support at the polls to fill Jeff Sessions’ U.S. Senate seat.

“A lot of people are unaware of this,” said political analyst Steve Flowers. “Roy Moore has lead this race the entire time. There was a lot of bad feeling and wanting to right a wrong about him being moved from the court. He has a very strong following. He has a 30 percent hardcore support that was there from the beginning, the middle and at the very end.”

While Roy Moore may have a strong support base, Flowers says there is another candidate emerging that may bring a lot of voters as well.

“I have sensed over the weekend that the fourth candidate, Trip Pittman from Mobile and Baldwin County, picked up some momentum. Some of the ‘undecideds’ have fallen under him. So the question is how many votes does Pittman get? I think Pittman will probably carry his home region,” said Flowers.

Luther Strange picked up the President’s endorsement over the past few days.

Flowers says it may give him a little more of a boost among Trump supporters.

“What you had is you had a race between Mo Brooks and Luther Strange to see who could cozy up to Trump the most because he has 4 million dollars of Super PAC money out of Washington and Mo Brooks had very little money, and he has been able to say that. But the coup de grace was the endorsement by Trump to say that he was in for Strange and that clarifies the Trump people who they can be for,” said Flowers.