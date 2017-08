Typical August Heat !

by Shane Butler

Typical August weather conditions out there this week. Hot and humid with those afternoon showers and t-storms. Temps will soar into the 90s with heat index readings in the 100 to 107 range. Those scat’d showers and t-storms will develop and knock the heat off in spots. The storms will also be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. We don’t see this weather pattern changing anytime soon.