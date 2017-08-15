U.S. Senate Special Election – Live Results
Polls have closed across Alabama in the special election for U.S. Senate. Click here for live election results from the Associated Press.
The special election is to fill the U.S. Senate seat of Jeff Sessions, who resigned earlier this year to become Attorney General under President Trump. Then-Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange to fill the seat. After Bentley’s resignation in April, new Gov. Kay Ivey moved up the special election from next year to Aug. 15.
These are the candidates whose names are on the ballot:
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Will Boyd
Vann Caldwell
Jason Fisher
Michael Hansen
Doug Jones
Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Brian McGee (candidate withdrew but name still on ballot)
Charles Nana
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
James Paul Beretta
Joseph Breault
Randy Brinson
Mo Brooks
Dom Gentile (candidate withdrew but name still on ballot)
Mary Maxwell
Roy Moore
Bryan Peeples
Trip Pittman
Luther Strange (i)
In either primary, if no candidate receives 50%+1 of the vote, then the top two finishers will move on to a runoff on Sept. 26. The general election will be held Dec. 12.
Stay with Alabama News Network on CBS 8 and ABC Montgomery for complete election coverage, results and analysis from Steve Flowers throughout the campaign season.