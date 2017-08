Continued Hot & Humid

by Shane Butler

The heat and humidity are still the main players in our daily weather pattern. Temps soar into the 90s while heat index values reach 100 to 105. Some relief will continue to come in the form of scat’d showers and t-storms. Any storms developing will be capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Looks like we remain in this typical August weather setup through the weekend into next week.