90+ Degree Heat !

by Shane Butler

The heat isn’t letting up going into the upcoming weekend. Temps will continue to soar into the 90s each afternoon. The heat index numbers will be 100 to 105. The steady flow of showers and t-storms has backed down and we should fewer in number the next several days. It basically looks like typical August hot and humid conditions with the risk of an afternoon shower or t-storm. The SOLAR ECLIPSE is coming up Monday afternoon. The show starts around noon and last through 3pm. We have the most sun coverage around 1:30pm. Weather conditions will be very similar to what we’re going to see the next few days. You can expect a sun/cloud mix with temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s.