Community Forum Tackling Social Issues

by Ellis Eskew

On the heels of the deadly Charlottesville rallies, Prattville community leaders, church members and law enforcement gathered at Ward AME Church Thursday evening.

It was a time to discuss issues especially those that involve the youth.

“We want to affect change. Be a change agent in our community. We want to stop the pipeline to prison. We want to do educational programs that will give them the opportunity to develop themselves and be the citizens God has called them to be,” said Bishop Harry L. Seawright.

They want to work together with everyone to help educate their communities and solve issues before they are major problems.

“A lot of times we react because we don’t know. A lot of violence is because we’re reacting to what someone else has done or what someone else has said without understanding what is behind the issue. So that’s a part of ignorance. But the thing I want our youth to understand, you shouldn’t react, but you should also be proactive,” said Rev. Cathey Bruce, an AME Church elder.

Community members also voiced their concerns about gang violence and crime.

Leaders say the solutions to those issues start in the home.

“We had brainstorming sessions about how we can strengthen our homes, which will eventually encourage and strengthen our community as well as our neighborhood then our states,” said Seawright.

This was the first of five meetings the AME Church plans to have across the state.