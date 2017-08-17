Gov. Ivey Forming Gubernatorial Campaign Committee

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appears closer to announcing a run for governor after filing paperwork to create a campaign organization.

Ivey on Wednesday filed paperwork with the secretary of state to reserve the name “Kay Ivey for Governor Inc.” for a nonprofit organization.

Ivey spokesman Daniel Sparkman said Thursday that Ivey is seriously considering running in 2018 and she “is taking the steps necessary to be successful.”

Ivey, who had been lieutenant governor, became governor in April following the sudden resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

She has previously declined to say whether she would seek the post in the 2018 elections, saying her first job was to “steady the ship of state.”

