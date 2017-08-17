Governor Ivey Establishes Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that she has signed Executive Order 709 establishing the Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services. This office, which will be within the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), will replace the former Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Volunteer Service.

Governor Ivey appointed Lisa Castaldo as Coordinator for the Office, and she will report to Director Kenneth Boswell at ADECA. The Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services will continue to serve as the operating agency of the Alabama Commission on National and Community Service and conduct its programs funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS).

“It is my goal as governor to steady the ship of state and improve the image of Alabama, part of that entails ending unnecessary duplication of services within state agencies,” Governor Ivey said. “I know that the Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services will work well in its new home at ADECA. I appreciate Coordinator Castaldo and all of the staff for the incredible work they are doing and look forward to them being just as successful in the future.”

Executive Order 709 also rescinds Executive Order No. 653 (formerly Executive Order No. 30), signed May 24, 2012; Executive Order No. 590 (formerly Executive Order No. 21), signed June 22, 2004; Executive Order No. 531 (formerly Executive Order No. 41), signed December 15, 2000; and Executive Order No. 478 (formerly Executive Order No. 40), signed February 12, 1998.

These changes take effect immediately.

The Executive Order can be found here.