Rain Chances Go Down, Temperatures Heat Up!

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.