A Beautiful Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

This weekend looks great weather wise with minimal chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday but it will be hot and humid.

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: A stray shower or thunderstorm possible otherwise a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise partly cloudy with highs in low to mid 90s.