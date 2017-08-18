Deer Management Workshop Held in Marion Junction

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The only season that truly rivals football season in Alabama is hunting season.

There’s an effort underway to make it even better in Black Belt counties than it already is.

The Perry County Natural Resource Council held a workshop on Deer Management for area landowners Friday.

Topics at the workshop included — Understanding the Relationship between Deer and Habitat, Habitat Management, Predator Management, Invasive Plants and Camera Surveys.

The goal of the event was to help landowners maintain and improve the quality of deer on their property.

Wallace Belcher owns farmland in northern Perry County.

“I think they should have it every year. I mean its bringing more up to date technology what we can do to improve our hunting areas,” said Belcher.

Organizers say they’re also looking into putting together similar workshops dealing with turkeys and wild hogs.