MPD Makes Arrest in Castle Ridge Road Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police have arrested and charged Laeric Davis, 21, with first-degree assault in reference to a shooting that occurred on July 31, in the 3600 block of Castle Ridge Road.

The adult male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, Davis was identified as the suspect. Davis was taken into custody on August 17, by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention facility where he was being held under a $30,000 bond.