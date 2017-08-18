State School Board to Discuss State Superintendent’s Contract

by Rashad Snell

The state school board has scheduled a meeting to discuss the superintendent’s contract weeks after board members gave him a poor performance review.

The agenda for the specially called meeting on Aug. 23 includes an item to discuss Superintendent Michael Sentance’s contract. It does not elaborate.

Board vice-chair Stephanie Bell did not immediately return a voicemail Friday seeking comment. A Department of Education spokeswoman said they had no additional information.

Some board members gave Sentance low scores in an evaluation handed down last month.

The legal adviser for Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday sent board members a letter. Attorney Bryan Taylor cautioned that specially called meetings are only for extraordinary circumstances and the purpose of the meeting must be clear.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)