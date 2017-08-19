Cottage Hill Celebrates 40 Years As Historic District

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery’s oldest neighborhood is celebrating a milestone. Current and former Cottage Hill residents commemorated 40 years as an historic district with food, fellowship, and a few trips down memory lane.

Randall Williams was among a few panelists that recalled the early days of the Cottage Hill Foundation. Though no longer a resident, Williams says he’s pleased to see the efforts to restore the neighborhoods historic homes while still pushing to revitalize the area. He says that in many ways, the neighborhood mirrors the community that he was apart of decades ago.

“interestingly what went on 40 years ago, is starting to happen again…and now to have new energy coming into it, its really a wonderful thing and i’m proud of them ” explains Williams.

Johnny Beres, President of the Cottage Hill Foundation says “at that time back in the 70’s the people that we interviewed today for that panel discussion, those were young energized people that wanted to invest in the community and save and important part of Montgomery’s history so we hope to continue to carry that mission forward.”

The Cottage Hill neighborhood date’s back to the 1800’s. Cottage Hill District It is a locally designated historic district and also listed in the National Register of Historic Places.