Crews Searching for 18-month-old in Tallapoosa River

Posted:
Updated:

by Andrew James

Tallassee Police confirmed a search is underway for a missing 18-month-old boy in the Tallapoosa River.  They say the boy was swept away in the river.

 

Authorities say the call came in around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.  Crews are searching near Highway 229 south of Tallassee.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says they have a dive team assisting with the search.

Alabama News Network has a crew headed to the scene.  We will have any new developments online and on Alabama News Network at 10.

