Hot & Humid Sunday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures are slowly cooling this evening after a hot and humid day. Thunderstorm coverage was minimal and limited to west Alabama this afternoon, and it looks that way for Sunday as well. Tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid 70s. It will be warm and muggy early on Sunday, but also rain-free with a mostly sunny sky. For the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny and dry for most of the area with highs in the mid 90s. Rain and thunderstorms should be limited to west Alabama for the afternoon and early evening. Sunday night looks dry and muggy with low temperatures returning to the mid 70s.

Monday’s weather will be important for viewing the solar eclipse. Right now, it looks like there will be some very hit-or-miss showers that could obscure the viewing of the eclipse (begins at 12:03 PM, peaks at 1:34 PM, end at 3 PM). The highest chance for isolated storms will be along and south of I-85. Otherwise, we will have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky across the area, so viewing conditions could be relatively good where we don’t have the rainfall. Time will tell, but be sure to have ISO verified solar glasses if you do plan on looking directly at the eclipse.

Rain chances will be a bit higher for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the usual afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s. A summertime “cool” front will approach the area Wednesday evening, and work its way through the area Thursday morning. If it makes it all the way through the area, that would bring in slightly drier air with lower chances for rain to end the week. Time will tell, but for now it looks like scattered storms are a possibility next weekend.