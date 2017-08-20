Buckmasters Expo Wraps Up in Montgomery

by George McDonald

From the Montgomery Newsroom–

Thousands of people answered the call of the wild this weekend at the 24th annual Buckmaster Expo in Montgomery.

More than 300 exhibitors were at the event showcasing all kinds of hunting equipment.

But organizers say the three day expo wasn’t just an event for guys who like hunting.

They say it was actually something the family could enjoy.

“You can never go wrong when you got this many families coming out here and participating in our sports,” said Buckmaster founder Jackie Bushman.

“We’re real proud to bring it to my home city right here, Montgomery County and the state of Alabama. It just seems to get bigger and better and we appreciate everybody’s support.”

The Buckmasters Expo is expected to have close to a two billion dollar economic impact in the Montgomery area.