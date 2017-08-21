$1,000 Rewards Offered for Two Weekend Shootings

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has initiated two homicide investigations in the wake of separate fatal shootings over the weekend that claimed the lives of Devontaye Reeves, 20, and Marcus Cooley, 23.

CrimeStoppers has announced two $1,000 rewards for any information that leads to the arrest of suspect(s) involved with the murder of Reeves and Cooley.

The circumstances surrounding both fatal shootings are under investigation, and no arrests have been made. At this point in the investigations, no additional information is available for release.

If you have any information regarding these homicides, please immediately call the Police or

Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!