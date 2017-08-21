Alabamians Pause to Watch Solar Eclipse

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabamians across the state are stopping what they’d normally be doing on a Monday afternoon to witness the solar eclipse. In Montgomery, roughly 90% of the sun will be covered by the moon around 1:34 PM CDT.

At the W.A. Gayle Planetarium, crowds are gathering to see the eclipse and to learn more about how it occurs. In downtown Montgomery, many people are flocking to a watch party in front of the Alabama Dept. of Archives and History.

In Millbrook, folks are watching the eclipse at Adams Drugs. Small groups are forming wherever folks happen to be when the skies start turning dark.

Schools in our area are taking different approaches to the eclipse. While some are allowing students to go outside in groups to see it, others are using television for viewing in order to keep students safe from potential eye damage.

The area of totality is north and east of Alabama along a line extending from Nashville, Tennessee to Columbia, South Carolina. The McWane Science Center in Birmingham is having a viewing party atop its parking deck. Near Mobile, about 900 students at Saraland Elementary School will watch the eclipse on television after officials canceled plans to let them watch outdoors. At least two state school systems are dismissing early since they couldn’t provide glasses to students.

