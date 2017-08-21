Alexander Wins Alabama Broadcaster of the Year Award

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma businessman is honored for excellence in the radio industry.

Scott Alexander of Alexander Broadcasting Company has been named the Alabama Broadcasters Association’s 2017 Broadcaster of the Year.

Alexander owns and operates ten radio stations and his career has spanned over more than 40 years.

“I’ve been from every detail you can go into this business as far as a small broadcaster is concerned and worked it, and have learned a lot along the way,” said Alexander.

“I had some great teachers, my parents and they did a wonderful job and I’m very proud of them and I’m very proud of where we are today.”

Alexander will also be inducted into the Alabama Broadcasters Hall of Fame.