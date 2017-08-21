ASU Sets Interviewing Schedule Finalists for New President

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama State University Presidential Search Committee has announced a series of meetings with the finalists for University President.

​​The candidates will meet with various groups at scheduled times throughout the day on Thursday, August 24, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 4:30 p.m. The specified groups are the Board of Trustees, Search Committee, Faculty/Staff, Students and Alumni/Community. The candidates also will be given a tour of the campus.

The individual meeting times may be found on the attached schedule. The locations of each group’s meeting are below:

Group Locations of Meeting

Board of Trustees Dunn-Oliver Acadome​ Boardroom​

Search Committee President’s Conference Room

Faculty/Staff Ralph D. Abernathy College of Education Building ​Auditorium​

Students Student Center Theater

Alumni/Community Student Center Ballroom A

