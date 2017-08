Eclipse Forecast

by Elissia Wilson

With very little cloud cover and only slight chances for rain this afternoon, the viewing for the Total Solar Eclipse will be great!

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s; only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with lows in the lows to mid 70s.

Tuesday: A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.