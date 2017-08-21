Five Shootings in One Weekend

by Ellis Eskew

Montgomery residents are speaking out after a violent weekend in the Capital City.

Montgomery police are investigating after five shootings over two days.

Two people died, including one at a Dollar General on Perry Hill Road.

Some say violence and crime in Montgomery are only getting worse.

“Yes, worse every other day. It’s really sad. It really is. You got parents losing their kids for no apparent reason. It’s just sad. Montgomery is really sad,” said Lenora Lipson.

“I think it’s getting worse around here than what it had been over the last couple of years. And I think there should be some kind of stiff penalty for those committing the crimes,” said Lapointe Halston.

No one has been arrested in any of these cases yet.

If you have any information you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.