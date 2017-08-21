Great American Eclipse Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

THE GREAT AMERICAN ECLIPSE: Well, the time is here for the biggest celestial event of the year, and the first total solar eclipse for the U.S. since 1979. Good news, the dry weather pattern holds for the event and it looks like a good day to watch a solar eclipse. We are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny sky, with a few cumulus clouds during the eclipse from 12 Noon to 3:00PM. The chance of a shower for any one spot is small, and the high will be in the mid 90s. And, as we have been reminding you for weeks, do NOT look at the sun with the naked eye or regular sunglasses at any point during the eclipse. You must have eclipse sunglasses which have a special filter on them. The peak darkness in Central Alabama will come between 1:30-135PM.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Fairly routine weather August weather returns, with increasing moisture, scattered showers and storms will return for the rest of the week, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs each day will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Have a great day and enjoy the eclipse!!!

Ryan