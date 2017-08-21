Selma Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday, August 20, has claimed the life of a Selma man.

Jacob Allen Caver, 71, was killed when the 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a ditch. Caver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Lowndes County 54 near Tawassee Pointe Drive, approximately 12 miles north of Hayneville. Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, speed is believed to be a factor.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.