Bridge Crossing Jubilee to Honor the Late Dick Gregory

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The life and legacy of late comedian and activist Dick Gregory will be honored during the 2018 Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma.

Jubilee co-founder Faya Rose Toure says several activities including a play about his life are being planned to honor Gregory at the next Jubilee.

She says Gregory rarely missed attending the event since 2001.

Gregory broke racial barriers in the sixties and used his humor to spread messages of social justice.

“And he gave up millions of dollars to fight for justice,” said Toure.

“Cause once he became an activist in the struggle, a lot of those contracts, that big money, that lucrative contracts, he didn’t get them anymore but it didn’t bother him. He just kept his eyes on the prize.”

Toure says Gregory was also a prolific writer who authored several books.