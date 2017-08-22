Increasing chance for rain

by Shane Butler

Continued hot and humid around here these days. Daytime temps soar into the 90s for highs while mid 70s are the only relief overnight. Rain chances are going up as a frontal boundary approaches the area midweek. This boundary will help ignite showers/t-storms. The front may stall just to our south so this will keep the risk for storms through the week and weekend. We could even see remnants of a tropical system link up with the front and enhance the rain threat even more early next week. If this happens, the heat will back down into the mid 80s for highs Monday through Wednesday.