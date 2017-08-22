Lutzenkirchen Recieves 2017 Champion of Character

by Ellis Eskew

A special night in Prattville as the Prattville- Autauga Character Coalition honored this year’s Champion of Character.

This year’s champion was Mike Lutzenkirchen. He is the father of the late Auburn football star Philip Lutzenkirchen, who passed away in a car crash 3 years ago.

Mike founded the Lutzie 43 Foundation in his son’s memory.

He travels the country speaking to students about making good decisions.

“Philip is not here physically, but his presence is here in an enormous way. It’s just a recognition of what we thought we wanted to do with this foundation to impact kids 12-24 and their mentors, it just tells me we are doing the right thing,” said Mike Lutzenkirchen.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation has a Character Development curriculum that offers $4300 in scholarships to students that go through the program.