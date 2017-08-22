Montgomery Man Charged in Bragg Street Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the Sunday morning shooting death of 23-year-old Marcus Cooley.

On Sunday, August 20, at about 3:30 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Bragg Street after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located the victim, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD’s investigation determined that Cooley was fatally shot from gunfire that entered the residence. Further investigation indicated that the shooting was drug related and Curtis London, 29, of Montgomery was identified as the suspect.

London turned himself in to MPD detectives Monday, August 21. He was charged with capital murder and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bond.

At this point in the investigation, no additional information is available for release.