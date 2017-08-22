MPS Custodians Protest Job Changes

by Andrew James

Signs lined the entryway into Montgomery Public Schools Headquarters Tuesday night for a packed, standing-room only board meeting.

A group of MPS custodians protested changes to their jobs. They will now report to the logistics department instead of their individual schools, which doesn’t sit well with many custodians.

“We’re going to fight, when they push we’re going to push. We’re not going back, we’re going to push forward,” explained custodian Debra Washington.

She’s afraid the new restructuring of the custodian jobs means she’ll be transferred from school to school. A reality that she’ll do everything in her power to fight against.

“I refuse to go, no matter what they say,” she shared “as long as these people are representing me, I’m going to represent them, I’m not going anywhere.”

MPS Chief Education Officer Reginald Eggleston says the custodians don’t need to worry about being shuffled around.

“We had not had any discussions about making moves, however I can’t tell you what the future may offer,” he explained.

This is just one of many departments being restructured during the ongoing state intervention, all in hopes of improving school operations.