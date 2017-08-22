Tuskegee Man Sentenced to 282 Years for Crime Spree

by Rashad Snell

Today, Tariq Khalil Jones, 35, of Tuskegee, was sentenced to life in federal prison plus 282 years for committing numerous armed robberies and a carjacking, announced A. Clark Morris, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

His crime spree began on January 16, 2016, and ended May 4, 2016, and included the following ten businesses:

• Dollar General on Notasulga Road in Tallassee, Alabama

• Tiger Spirits on Webster Road, in Auburn, Alabama

• Chevron Store 10 on West Longleaf Drive in Auburn, Alabama

• QuikTrip convenience store on East Highway 34 in Newnan, Georgia

• Marathon Service Station on Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange, Georgia

• Wing N’ Burger Factory on Hogansville Road in LaGrange, Georgia

• Papa John’s restaurant on South Memorial Drive in Prattville, Alabama

• Family Dollar on 2nd Avenue in Opelika, Alabama

• Family Dollar on Broadnax Street in Dadeville, Alabama

• Dollar General on County Road 89 in Camp Hill, Alabama.

Jones used a firearm during each of the crimes and while fleeing one of them, he shot at a vehicle with a father and his 3-year old daughter inside. Luckily, neither were harmed. After another robbery, he carjacked a vehicle from a woman in the store’s parking lot.

The sentences were handed down after his June 2017 trial, where a jury found Jones guilty on each of the twenty-three counts in his indictment. Eleven of the counts carried a mandatory life sentence and included the ten robberies and carjacking. Twelve counts were for using a firearm during the robberies, carjacking, and shooting. The first of the firearms counts resulted in a 7-

year sentence. For the remaining eleven firearms counts, he was sentenced to 25 years each.

The 7-year and 25-year sentences run consecutive to each other for a total of 282 years. The 282 years run consecutive to his life sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.

The life sentences for Jones were triggered due to his four previous robbery convictions in state court. Federal law imposes a mandatory life sentence if the defendant is convicted in federal court of a serious violent felony, and has two or more previous convictions for serious violent felonies.

“Tariq Jones terrified innocent people by putting a gun in their faces and demanding money,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Morris. “He showed no regard for human life when he shot at a vehicle with a father and his 3 year old daughter inside just because he thought he was being followed. He is a violent criminal and I hope this sentence sends a clear message to other offenders that my office will use all of its power and resources to combat violent crime in our communities.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Auburn Police Division, the Camp Hill Police Department, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (Newnan, GA), the Dadeville Police Department, the LaGrange, Georgia Police Department, the Opelika Police Department, the Prattville Police Department, and the Tallassee Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys John Geer and Brandon Bates prosecuted the case.