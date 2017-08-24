MPD Makes Felony Arrest Following Single-Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

MPD’s investigation following a single-vehicle crash early this morning has resulted in the felony arrest of one of the vehicle occupants and pending charges against the other two occupants. Police have charged Ardaisha Sanders, 17, with first-degree robbery following the crash, which occurred about 3 a.m. on Coliseum Boulevard.

The incident began Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at about 2:45 a.m. when MPD patrol responded to the area of Gibson Street at Fairground Road in reference to a robbery of a person. Minutes later MPD patrol observed the suspect vehicle, a Kia Sportage, on Coliseum Boulevard. As patrol attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, leaving the roadway near Traffic Operations Drive, overturning and ejecting the three occupants. The occupants, two males and one female (Sanders), were transported to local hospitals for treatment, two with what were believed to be serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries. Because the crashed vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop, MPD has asked ALEA to conduct the crash investigation.

MPD’s criminal investigation indicates that the three occupants of the vehicle were the suspects wanted in connection to the robbery that had just occurred on Gibson Street. Further investigation indicates that the vehicle was stolen during a previous robbery of a person that occurred Aug. 19 in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. A handgun stolen from Elmore County was recovered in the stolen vehicle, along with property taken from the robbery victim on Gibson Street. The two victims from the August 19th and August 24th robberies were not injured.

MPD charged Sanders with first-degree robbery as she was released from the hospital this morning, and transported her to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was being held under a $60,000 bond. The two males, both of whom remain hospitalized for treatment of their injuries, face pending charges. This case remains under investigation, with additional charges anticipated.