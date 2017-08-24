Small Earthquakes Hits Alabama

by Rashad Snell

The U.S. Geological Survey says a small earthquake occurred overnight in western Alabama near the Mississippi state line.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 happened about 5 miles northwest of Livingston in Sumter County. A government reporting website says it occurred about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

The earthquake was so weak most people probably didn’t feel it, and no damage is being reported.

