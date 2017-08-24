State Board of Education Could Vote on Superintendent’s Contract in September

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama Board of Education member said the board could vote as soon as next month on whether to dismiss state Superintendent Michael Sentance.

Board member Jeff Newman said Thursday that several members want to discuss Sentance’s contract at the September meeting.

Newman said that could include a vote on whether to dismiss Sentance, the school reformer they hired a year ago to lead public schools.

The board last month gave Sentance low marks on a performance evaluation. Sentance responded that he was proud of his work and hoped to continue in the role.

Gov. Kay Ivey, who previously said Sentance should be given time to implement proposed reforms, declined to say Thursday how she would vote.

Ivey, who serves as board president, said she was “gathering information.”

