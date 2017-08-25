ASU Students Petition to Rename Campus Building

by Andrew James

Students at Alabama State University are petitioning to change the name of a prominent building on their campus. Over 1200 people have signed an online petition to rename Bibb Graves Hall.

The building is currently a women’s residence hall. Students think it should be renamed because of Bibb Graves ties to the KKK.They aren’t sure what they would like to call the building if it is renamed, but they’re hopeful the university will take some action very soon.

“I mean I just don’t feel like a member of the Ku Klux Klan should be honored by any university or any kind of celebration, what’s to celebrate about that,” explained Student Government Association President Nicholas Ivey.

Alabama State University has not yet responded to a request for comment on the petition.