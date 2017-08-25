Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Game

by Jalea Brooks

The 2017 College Football season returns this weekend,with a match up between UT Chattanooga and Jacksonville State in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff at Cramton Bowl.

Saturday, the nation will watch as two rival teams square off in the first college football game of the season. At Friday night’s kickoff press conference, both head coaches say that the nationally televised game will be great exposure for their teams.

“Starting the season a week early is a little different but nobody else is playing so it ought to be a great day” explains John Grass, head football coach at Jacksonville State.

UT Chattanooga head coach, Tom Arth says “whether they are Jacksonville State fans, Chattanooga Fans or just football fans in general I think you have an opportunity to see two great teams going at it, in a great venue and not much else going on we are one of the first games being played and its just a great opportunity for our school”.

Both teams are expecting to see many of their fans at Cramton Bowl to root them to victory, but Cramton Bowl isn’t the only place that will feel the impact of the fans. Elton Dean, chairman of the Montgomery County Commission says “The economic impact of this game is going to be phenomenal”.

He says that hotels and nearby businesses will also benefit from those in town for the big game this weekend. Dean explains “we know we are going to feel it at the hotels…Jacksonville State is right up the road but you have a lot of people that want to come and check in the hotels because they wanna be around tonight tomorrow and after the game”.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Saturday at 5:35 pm, and will also be on ESPN.