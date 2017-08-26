Prattville Community Continues to Rally Around Heart Patient

by Danielle Wallace

People in Prattville continue to rally around 20-year-old Garrison Stojack who was born with aortic stenosis.

Saturday, family and friends held a fundraiser for him at the Blue Iguana Restaurant in prattville…

Funds go toward his next visit at UAB hospital. Nearly 6 years ago he was diagnosed with SVT, which causes a rapid heartbeat. Stojack collapsed while playing football.

His next visit to UAB is next month, to have his aorta valve replaced.

“It’s really been a hard time for not only him but everyone else and for him to have a great support system just makes it super easy and convenient for him to just be able to just relax and know that everything’s going to be taken care of,” says Murry Mothershed, Garrison’s sister.

“All of his friends coming together, seeing him and loving on him for everything he’s been through, there’s no better thing than getting together for him,” says Justin Snow.

To continually support Garrison you can visit a Facebook page that his family has set up called “Prayers for Garrison.”