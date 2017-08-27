New Confederate Monument Unveiled in Crenshaw County

by Danielle Wallace

Many may wonder why an organization would unveil a new confederate monument on the heels of everything that’s taking place right now.

David Coggins, owner of Confederate Veterans Memorial Park says the unveiling, is not meant to divide others but rather bring people together to honor those of the Confederate.

This monument is the 3rd Confederate monument in the private property Confederate Veterans Memorial Park. TV media in for the actual ceremony because he said it would disturb the somber event.

“We were concerned because it might be some people here that may wanted to cause some trouble. We worked with the sheriff’s department and Alabama State troopers. They were cooperative and assured us that they had everything under control,” says Coggins.

NAACP members talked about their opposition to the monument on Saturday.

“The monument was ordered last year and it’s taken this long to get in the ground and ready to unveil,” says Coggins.

Coggins dismisses critics of the monument.

As far as we’re concerned at confederate veterans memorial park, there’s nothing racist about us. We’re not white supremacists, matter of fact we have members in our organization who are black. We have hispanic members. We have Native American members,” says Coggins.

He says the organization supports unity.

“This is for white’s blacks, the indians all that fought for the confederacy,” says Coggins.

In the future, park owners are hoping to add another project to the park, specifically a display for the Confederate Navy.