Rain Returns This Week

by Ben Lang

Harvey Update:

Unprecedented flooding event ongoing in the Houston metro area due to rainfall associated with Harvey. Close to 30″ of rain has fallen since the onset of rain from Harvey on Friday, with an another 2 feet of rainfall not out of the question through Wednesday. Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue there through the middle of the week before the remnants of Harvey finally lift to the north and west. Both Houston airports are shut down, most of the major roadways are underwater, and over 2,000 water rescues have been made. Conditions likely will continue to get worse before they get better…

Central & South Alabama:

We received filtered sunshine today thanks to a cirrus cloud shield over the area. Temperatures have still been able to heat up, with most locations topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, the dry trend of the last couple days continues. Looks like skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with that cirrus shield hanging around. That will be the case for Monday as well. Looks like we are dry throughout Monday, with moisture associated with Harvey remaining to the west. Monday night to early Tuesday looks dry as well. By Tuesday afternoon, a few more showers and storms will be likely with better gulf moisture return.

Better chances for rain arrive Wednesday as the moist gulf flow continues, and tropical storm Harvey turns northeastward. The enhanced rain chances continue for Wednesday on through the end of the week. High temperatures will be fairly mild for this time of the year, trending in the mid to upper 80s through the week. Overnight lows drop to the upper 60s to low 70s each night.