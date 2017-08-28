Montgomery Police Launch Two Homicide Investigations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting two homicide investigations involving separate cases.

In one case, 56-year-old Jerome Nowden died after being wounded in an assault on Aug. 16. Police say Nowden had been taken to Jackson Hospital with what had first been thought to be a non-life-threatening injury. Nowden died a week later. Police say they later determined he had been assaulted in the 100 block of Oak Street.

In the other case, 70-year-old Ann Rudolph died after being shot on Aug. 18. That night, police responded to the 4000 block of Admore Drive, where they found her with a serious gunshot wound. Police say she died the following week at Baptist Medical Center South.

If you have a tip to help police solve either of these killings, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.