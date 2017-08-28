Montgomery Police Launch Two Homicide Investigations

Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting two homicide investigations involving separate cases.

In one case, 56-year-old Jerome Nowden died after being wounded in an assault on Aug. 16. Police say Nowden had been taken to Jackson Hospital with what had first been thought to be a non-life-threatening injury. Nowden died a week later. Police say they later determined he had been assaulted in the 100 block of Oak Street.

In the other case, 70-year-old Ann Rudolph died after being shot on Aug. 18.  That night, police responded to the 4000 block of Admore Drive, where they found her with a serious gunshot wound. Police say she died the following week at Baptist Medical Center South.

If you have a tip to help police solve either of these killings, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

 

Related Posts

How to Help Harvey Flooding Victims in Houston
Alabama National Guard to Assist in Harvey Rescue ...
Troy Prepares for Season Opener Against Boise Stat...
Selma Man Charged with Attempted Murder